Cong Backs Protest By Govt Employees Seeking Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

The Congress on Sunday extended support to the central and state government employees demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme and claimed the large crowds gathered at the maha rally in the national capital show that the BJP government's days are numbered.

"These OPS protests show the anger of our steel frame, the government officers, against the ruling regime," AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said.

The rally at Ramlila Maidan was held under the banner of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS) and the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA). Organisers claimed that government employees from 20 states were participating in it.

"We implemented OPS in Congress-ruled states because it is their right. This crowd of 20 lakh people tells a story - the BJP's days are numbered," Venugopal said on X.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited Ramlila Maidan and lent his support to the agitating employees, promising that if voted to power in Haryana the Congress will restore the old pension scheme in the state.

"Today, by going to Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, we fully supported the legitimate demand of the employee organisations associated with the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) to restore the Old Pension Scheme. The government should immediately accept the demands of the employees and implement OPS," he said on X.

"As soon as the Congress government is formed in Haryana, we will fulfil this demand of the employees for Old Pension Scheme as the first decision," Hooda also said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also supported the demand. He said his government has implemented the old pension scheme in Punjab and has written to the central government in this regard.

"We strongly support the demand of govt employees to bring back OPS. NPS is an injustice against employees. We have implemented OPS in Punjab and have written to the Centre for implementing it for Del govt employees. Some other non-BJP govts have also implemented OPS," Kejriwal said on X.

Protesters at the Pension Shankhnaad Maharally voiced their opposition to the New Pension Scheme, saying they are worried about their post-retirement future.

"The employees who joined government service after January 1, 2004 are strongly opposing the New Pension Scheme.

"The employees are worried about their future after retirement because they have been deprived of the Old Pension Scheme and forced into the New Pension Scheme," said Shiv Gopal Mishra, National Convener and General Secretary of All India Railway Men's Federation.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also supported the protesting employees and said, "Historic! Delhi's Ramlila Maidan echoed with slogans against Privatization, NPS, 'jumla government will not work this time'." "The Congress extends full support for the OPS demand of the employees. Congress has implemented it in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal. As soon as the government is formed at the Centre, we will implement it in the entire country," he said in Hindi in a post on X.