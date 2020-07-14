Rajasthan Congress Gives Sachin Pilot 'second Chance'; Choreographs Gelhot Camp Solidarity

Grappling with the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led government has extended its last olive branch to miffed leader Sachin Pilot and camp. To safeguard its government from collapsing, the Congress has called a second meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), asking Pilot to join in to reaffirm the 'solidarity' of the elected Rajasthan government. Congress general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande remarked that the party was giving 'a second chance' to Pilot through today's CLP meeting adding that he expects all the MLAs to join in.

"We are giving a second chance to Sachin Pilot, asked him to attend today's CLP meet. I hope today all MLAs come and give solidarity to leadership, for which the people of Rajasthan voted, we all want to work for the development of the state," said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande to news agency ANI.

According to sources Sachin Pilot has burned all bridges with the party and has reportedly refused to attend the second CLP meeting called in Jaipur. Meanwhile, visuals of Gehlot's faction emerged from a Jaipur resort. The MLAs were seen exercising early Tuesday morning ahead of the CLP meeting at 10 am in what can be seen as a poorly choreographed show of strength to the miffed Pilot faction. Security has also been strengthened by the Congress government which has deployed cops, SOGs and SFTs outside the resort.

Congress' show of strength

While Congress claims 107 MLAs were present at the Congress CLP meet on Monday, sources have told Republic TV that only 84 Congress MLAs were present in the meeting which concluded at CM Gehlot's residence in Rajasthan. This reduces Congress' numbers in the Rajasthan Assembly from 107 to 84, putting it in a minority. While Deputy CM Sachin Pilot claims to have the support of 30 MLAs, BJP currently has 72 MLAs and 13 are independent MLAs in the 200-member assembly. However, majority maths are more complicated and still unpredictable.

In the first CLP meet, the CLP in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In what is seen as a direct warning for Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, the resolution said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities.

