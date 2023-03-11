Cong Brushes Aside Kavitha's Dharna; Calls It 'attempt To Divert Attention From ED Summon'

Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh on Friday launched a scathing attack on BRS leader K Kavitha and said that the hunger strike organised by the latter in Delhi was an attempt to divert the attention from the ED summons issued to her. On March 10, Kavitha launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding legislation on women's reservation.

Jairam Ramesh said that the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha in 2010 during the Congress regime. He claimed that the grand old party had tried to introduce it in Lok Sabha but there was opposition within the ruling UPA alliance. The Congress leader also alleged that his party did not have the required majority then and the BJP was also reluctant to support the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Ramesh said, "From 2014, Mr Modi has a brute majority in the Lok Sabha. Now, he does not have to pass it in the Rajya Sabha… It is already passed. TRS (BRS) is supporting him most of the time in Lok Sabha. YSRCP supports him all the time. So, why could the bill not pass in the Lok Sabha in the last nine years."

"So, to sit in hunger strike today at Jantar Mantar (in Delhi) to divert from other issues which will become relevant tomorrow, these are all diversionary tactics," the Congress leader said on Friday. It is pertinent to mention that 18 opposition parties joined Kavitha's dharna in Delhi except Congress.

KCR 'Ko Harao, Telangana Bachao': Jairam Ramesh

The Congress leader said that his party is fighting against CM KCR-led BRS government in Telangana, adding that to save the southern state, KCR needed to be defeated.

"We are fighting the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana. Our main opponent is BRS. They have supported the Modi government, but in a few days, the climate has changed and they are trying to be part of the opposition. KCR 'Ko Harao, Telangana Bachao'," he said.

Notably, BRS MLC K Kavitha is scheduled to appear before ED in the national capital for questioning in the Delhi Liquor policy case. Her involvement is alleged to have been as a part of the 'South Group' which reportedly paid Rs 100 crore as a kickback to AAP leaders through Vijay Nair for tweaks in the liquor excise policy.

(With inputs from agencies)