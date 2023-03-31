Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Calls New Parliament Building Vanity Project Of PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to the new Parliament building on Thursday, March 30, Congress called the new parliament building the 'personal vanity project of PM'.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'dictator', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the new parliament building is "the first of the personal vanity projects. Every dictator wants to leave behind his architectural legacy. Colossal waste of money."

He said, "First idea of a new parliament was mooted during UPA2, a committee was set up by then Speaker Meira Kumar which recommended a new parliament building. Earthquake resistance being key reason to set up new parliament."

PM Modi Pays Surprise Visit To New Parliament Building

On Thursday, March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to the new Parliament building which is nearing its completion in the heart of Central Vista in New Delhi.

According to sources, PM Modi spent nearly an hour inspecting the work done so far and observed the facilities to be available in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the new Parliament. The project would see the revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new office and residence for the Prime Minister of India and a new Vice President enclave and a common Central Secretariat.

He also interacted with the construction workers during his visit. The new building, being constructed by Tata Projects Limited, will also have a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. It will also have larger Lok Sabha (770 seats) and Rajya Sabha (384 seats) halls to increase the limited seating capacity, an issue in the current building. The building will also have additional capacity of upto 1,140 seats for joint sessions.