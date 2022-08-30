As many as 64 senior Congress leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Tara Chand resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday. They submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, citing a "leadership crisis" in the party.

Chand and other seniors including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram, and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from their party, including its primary membership, at a press conference in Jammu.

“The treatment meted out to Azad is humiliating. We support him and will join him in his journey. We have tendered our resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi,” Balwan Singh said.

The leaders said it is unfortunate that Congress is losing state after state owing to the "pick and choose policy" adopted under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. They lamented that senior leadership was being sidelined since Gandhi was made Vice President.

Former DyCM Tara Chand said, "The present regime has failed as inflation is increasing but we have failed to work as opposition too. We decided to extend our support to Azad as the Congress leadership is not able to deliver."

Azad, 73, a former chief minister of J&K, ended his five-decade journey as a Congressman on Friday, terming the party was comprehensively destroyed. He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, blaming him for demolishing the party's entire consultative mechanism.

Ghulam Azad to launch own party soon

Ghulam Nabi Azad will soon launch a national-level party from Jammu and Kashmir, which is likely to go to elections next year.

Azad's exit from Congress triggered a flurry of other resignations as he continues to receive unwavering support not only from Congress but also from leaders of other regional parties such as the National Conference, PDP, and the Apni Party.

Over a dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former ministers and legislators, besides hundreds of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and district and block level leaders resigned from Congress over the week to join Azad.

Meanwhile, 12 members of the Apni Party also submitted their resignation letters to Party chief Altaf Bukhari and informed him of joining the Azad camp.