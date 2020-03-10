Cong Concedes In Madhya Pradesh, Lakshman Singh Urges Party To Work As A Strong Opposition

Amid the minute-by-minute developing political situation in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Lakshman Singh conceded on Tuesday after 20 MLAs and Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered their resignations, with 6 more MLAs expected to resign by evening, as per sources. Speaking to media, Singh said the Congress needs to prepare to come out as a strong opposition in the State. "We will win the next elections and come back to power."

Speaking to media, Lakshman Singh said, "Whatever happened is very unfortunate but we shouldn't be disheartened. We will fight. We will sit in Opposition and will strongly work as per our party program. Whatever had to happen happened and whoever had to go wherever has gone. It is useless to get into the details. At present this situation calls for a strong opposition and we will hold it and we will request the people to give us another opportunity in the next elections. I request all the Congress workers to come out as a strong opposition and work hard to win the next election. Now that Scindia is going to BJP, we cannot do anything about it."

Scindia to join BJP & be named RS candidate

In a sensational development minutes after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia announced his resignation from the party on Tuesday, sources have said that Scindia will officially join the BJP in the afternoon. Sources further mentioned that in the evening BJP's Central Election Commission (CEC) will also announce Scindia as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Further, sources said that to challenge the Kamal Nath-led government, BJP will demand a floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16. The Rajya Sabha election is to be held on March 26.

Scindia resigns

In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, Scindia appeared resolved. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

