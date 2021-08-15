The politics over CT Ravi's "Nehru Hookah Bar" remark has just gotten ugly. In a sharp response to the BJP leader's suggestion for Congress to open "Nehru Hookah Bar" at its office, party MLA Priyank Kharge asked, "former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was said to be a heavy drinker, so should all bars be named after him?"

"Vajpayee was said to be a heavy drinker. He used to have two glasses of whiskey every evening. Now, will you name all the bars as Vajpayee Bars?" the Congress leader asked.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi stirred major controversy on Friday, as he reiterated his demand to rename Indira Canteens as "Annapoorneshwari Canteen." Mocking the Opposition party's patron and former Prime Ministers, he said, "let the Congress open the Indira (Gandhi) Canteen or (Jawaharlal) Nehru Hookah Bar at its office."

Hitting back at the remark, an infuriated Priyank Kharge claimed that BJP's Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a 'heavy drinker', citing the 2002 edition of the Time magazine - a report was rubbished by the then government.

"Vajpayee was said to be a heavy drinker. He used to have two glasses of whiskey every evening. In 2007, an article was published in Time magazine about his personal life on why the country was not progressing under his leadership. The magazine posed a question to him in a mocking tone about his physical and mental health in leading the nuclear-armed nation. To this, he replied, 'there is nothing wrong in drinking whiskey. It is legal'. So should all bars be named after Vajpayee? Ravi should maintain dignity while making comments," said Kharge at a press conference.

The Congress leader also noted that Vajpayee was said to be a "big fan" of non-vegetarian, while the general notion is that RSS and BJP leaders are vegetarians. "This won't reduce their statesmanship. Now, because of this, will all non-veg restaurants be named after Vajpayee?" Kharge asked further.

BJP's opposition over Indira Canteens

BJP's CT Ravi had alleged that there was "pure politics" behind naming the canteens after late former PM Indira Gandhi. He said the BJP doesn't have prejudice to reject everything she and her father Jawaharlal Nehru, the first PM of the country, did, as both have contributed to the nation.

Defending his suggestion to rename Indira canteen as Annapoorneshwari canteen, the Chikmagalur MLA said, Annapoorneshwari is not a political name, she's a goddess of food and we pray to her as part of our culture.

"In the Congress office, let them open the Indira Canteen or Nehru Hookah Bar...let them open. Who will object? But, let them not use it to play politics. That's why I said the canteens have to be renamed as Annapoorneshwari canteen," he said.

Launched in 2017, the Indira Canteen, which was the pet project of then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, serves highly subsidised food. These canteens serve breakfast for Rs 5 and lunch and dinner for Rs 10.

Pointing out that Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984, Ravi asked whether canteens in her name were started in 2017 out of love? "No, it was for pure politics. Why didn't Congress open the canteens when it was in power between 1989 and 1994, 1999-2006, 2013-2017? They did it for politics and to make money," he said.

Alleging that Rs 1.30 crore was spent to erect four concrete pillars for Indira Canteens, he said, "Is it a 5-star hotel? They wanted to make money by keeping Indira Gandhi's name, should we accept that? Our opposition is because this canteen is political.

The BJP national General Secretary said there is neither prejudice to reject everything nor a "soft spot" to accept everything Nehru did. "The good decisions taken by Nehru, we accept them as ours. He's the first PM. There are some misadventures, which were corrected," Ravi added.

(With inputs from agency)