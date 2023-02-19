Cong, CPI(M), BJP Joined Hands To Disrupt Development In Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday slammed the opposition, claiming that the Congress, CPI(M) and BJP have joined hands to derail the development process initiated by the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

Banerjee, while addressing a rally at Sagardighi in Murshidabad, where by-election is scheduled on February 27, said leaders of the Congress never speak against the “discrimination” towards the state by the central government.

The by-poll has been necessitated due to the death of sitting TMC MLA Subrata Saha.

"The Congress and CPI(M) are hand-in-glove with the BJP. Have you ever seen Adhir Chowdhury (WBPCC president and Baharampur MP) talk about the immediate release of central funds to Bengal, which have been held up for months? He will not,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress leader also questioned Chowdhury’s “silence” over the repeated assertions in the past by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengal.

Drawing a parallel with the mythological character of Ravana, Banerjee said the opposition parties were like the different heads of the demon king, “conspiring against truth and representing evil forces”.

He said Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari keeps “threatening” TMC leaders about raids by central agencies, and wondered why “some leaders of the BJP, Congress and CPI(M) don't come under the scanner of probe agencies”. "There was an I-T raid at the premises of our Jangipur MLA Jakir Hossain, who is an entrepreneur and employs hundreds of labourers. You (BJP) cannot scare us by such cheap politics. We will fight your evil design," he asserted.

To back his claim about the Congress and BJP joining hands to defeat the TMC in the by-poll, Banerjee also showed a purported picture of Congress candidate Baron Biswas with Adhikari at some place in Murshidabad.

Adhikari had recently addressed a public meeting at Sagardighi in support of BJP candidate Dilip Saha.