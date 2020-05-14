Cong Criticizes Stimulus 2.0, Calls For 'substantial Investment' In R&D Of COVID Vaccine

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has criticised the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' package of Rs 20 lakh crores announced by the Centre. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the second economic package does not find any 'tangible' financial space for inventing a vaccine for Coronavirus. The Congress MP highlighted that only 100 crores out of the PM-Cares have been earmarked for the research of a vaccine.

Chowdhury remarked that the amount earmarked for the research and development is significantly low and called for more investment. "Killer vaccine of corona needs substantial investment, and govt should not be stingy on it," the Congress MP tweeted.

Centre's second stimulus

Announcing nine steps to aid migrant workers, street vendors, small farmers, self-employed people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, rolled out free food grains, nationalised ration card, affordable rental housing for urban poor - all aimed at India's migrant population. She also extended several schemes for housing, street vendors and housing to provide relief till March 2021. This is the second set of measures made by FM Sitharaman after PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth.

PM CARES Fund Allocation

On Wednesday, the PM CARES Fund Trust decided to allocate Rs.3100 crore for the fight against the novel coronavirus. While Rs.2000 crore shall be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs.1000 crore will be used for the care of migrants. Additionally, Rs.100 crore will be dedicated towards the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per a press release, the PM thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund.

