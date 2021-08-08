Cong Dares Twitter After Rahul's Account Suspension, Reshares Picture Of Rape Victim's Kin

Hours after Twitter 'temporarily suspended' Rahul Gandhi's account, Congress on Sunday challenged the social media platform to suspend the party's official account as well. The age-old party, sharing the image of the parents of the Nangal rape victims that had violated the rule of the land and reportedly led to the suspension of the former party president's official handle, pointed out that 'nothing' would stop them from 'fighting for injustice' and 'exposing the truth'.

.@TwitterIndia lock our accounts, we challenge you.



Nothing will stop us from fighting for justice & exposing the truth. #मैं_भी_Rahul pic.twitter.com/wDPjgSqF0D — Congress (@INCIndia) August 8, 2021

Section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code underlines that under no circumstance the identity of the victim of certain offenses (including rape) can be revealed, and those who are found guilty of doing the same, will be liable for imprisonment that may extend up to 2 years, and also a fine.

"Whoever prints or publishes the name or any matter which may make known the identity of any person against whom an offense under section 376, section 376A, section1 376AB, section 376B, section 376C, section 376D, section 376DA, section 376DB, section 376E is alleged or found to have been committed (hereafter in this section referred to as the victim) shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine," Section 228 of IPC reads.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had uploaded the picture of the kin of the victim of the Nangal gangrape and murder and victim. In the caption that he uploaded along with the picture, he wrote, "The tears in the eyes of the parents say that their daughter, the daughter of the country deserves justice." He had added," I am with them in this journey for justice."

Taking cognizance of Rahul Gandhi's post revealing the identity of the parents of the victim, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had written to Twitter, after which the social media giant had first removed the post, and a few days later on Saturday, had 'temporarily suspended' the Congress' leaders account. The party, giving information about the same, had stated that they were trying to restore the account." Until then, he (Gandhi) will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!," the statement read.

Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration.



Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

The Nangal case

At about 5.30 pm on August 1, in Delhi's Old Nangal village, a 9-year-old girl, who lived with her parents nearby, went to fetch water from the water cooler of this crematorium. The priest along with the three other accused approached the victim's mother half an hour later, claiming that she died after being electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

They not only dissuaded the mother from calling the police citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs" but also allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body. Later on, the woman with her husband suspected foul play, and a PCR call was made from the spot. While the statement of the complainant was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (punishment for rape), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) besides relevant sections of the POSCO Act as well as the SC/ST Act.