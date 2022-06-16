As Congress' 'Satyagraha' against ED action on its party high command continues throughout the country, a delegation of the grand old party will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on June 17, Republic learned on Thursday. Sources say that Mallikarjun Kharge would be leading the delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and will submit a memorandum regarding the 'violent mishandling' of the party leaders by the police in Delhi.

Earlier on June 16, a Congress delegation met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and complained about the manner in which the Delhi police have assaulted Congress workers on June 13, 14 & 15. The delegation submitted a letter in which they claimed that the Delhi Police on June 15 entered the office of the Congress at 24, Akbar Road, and lathi-charged MPs, Congress workers, and journalists.

Taking names, the grand old party said, " C Venugopal, MP was manhandled and required medical treatment. P Chidambaram, MP was manhandled and required medical treatment. Shaktisinh Gohil, MP was manhandled and required medical treatment. Pramod Tiwari, MP was manhandled and required medical treatment. A lady MP Jebi Mather was beaten up and required treatment."

Further claiming that a number of MPs were detained, and kept in custody for well over 10 hours, the party said, "This is a clear case of violation of the privileges of MPs and we urge you to take notice of these incidents and deal with the matter appropriately."

.@INCIndia Rajya Sabha MPs wrote to the Vice President of India @MVenkaiahNaidu regarding the brutal and unjustified behavior of Delhi Police with Congress MP’s.



We request serious action against those who attacked the people's representatives in Parliament so viscously. pic.twitter.com/VFwX3k6lGK — Congress (@INCIndia) June 16, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's interrogation in National Herald case

Rahul Gandhi is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald. While 3 rounds of interrogation are over, and the fourth is scheduled for Friday, June 17. It is learned that during his interrogation by the central agency over the last few days, the Parliamentarian blamed now-deceased Congress leader Motilal Vora for alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd's transactions.

The Wayanad MP told the agency officials that the former Congress Treasurer was responsible for all transactions linked to the acquisition of AJL by Young Indian, sources informed.

Sources further said that during the course of interrogation, the 51-year-old denied having any personal knowledge of loans or transactions made by Young Indian, and blamed everything on Vora.