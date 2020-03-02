WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Asked About Delhi Riots As Cong Protests Demanding Shah's Resignation

The Congress, TMC and AAP MPs staged separate dharnas on Monday near the Gandhi statue in Parliament, demanding answers from the government on the Delhi riots on the second half of the first day of the Budget Session. Congress leaders were joined by their former party president Rahul Gandhi. However, Rahul Gandhi remained silent when asked by media about the riots in the national capital.

Congress demands Amit Shah's resignation

Congress leaders protested holding placards demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned after protests by Opposition MPs over Delhi violence. Rajya Sabha will resume business at 2 pm. Earlier, the Congress and other opposition parties gave notices in the Parliament to discuss the Delhi violence. The government said that it is ready to discuss all issues as per rules.

'Tolerance is listening to people'

The Congress on Sunday posted a video on their official Twitter account amidst the backdrop of the Delhi riots. The video, which runs for over just a minute has former Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaking about what 'tolerance' means.

We have to bring India together once again. We have to bring all our communities, all our religions, all our people, all our states, together: Shri @RahulGandhi #DilWaleDilliWale pic.twitter.com/H2gXkbo0hi — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2020

"Tolerance is listening to people, tolerance is embracing people, tolerance is embracing ideas that are different than yours, people of different religions, people of different communities — that is tolerance," said Rahul Gandhi in the video.

Delhi Riots

The police have filed 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 995 people for Delhi's worst riots in three decades. A total of 41 cases under the Arms Act have been registered. At least 42 people have been killed and more than 200 wounded after clashes broke out a week ago between pro and anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) groups in Delhi.

READ | Pleas moved in HC seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, others for alleged hate speech

READ | 'Rahul 'owes' it to Congress to resume presidentship', says Congress leader Ashwani Kumar

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited some of the riots-hit areas, including Brahmapuri, and consoled people on Sunday. "It is so disturbing to see that so many people are badly affected. We have to relieve them of trauma and bring their lives back on track," he said. "Everyone should come together to do this. We should learn from these people who saved others, who have stood for humanity," he added.

READ | Rahul Gandhi to return as Congress chief? Manickam Tagore & Ashwani Kumar fight it out

READ | Congress touts Rahul Gandhi's peace message; posts 'What is tolerance' clip on Delhi riots

(with ANI inputs)