Cong Demands Debate On Farm Laws Repeal Bill; 'Not Given Chance To Speak In Parliament'

As the opposition parties moved adjournment motions, demanding a debate on the withdrawal of agrarian laws and farmers' protests, Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday, November 29, stated that the Centre didn't hear to the opposition while passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. The Congress leader further asserted Parliament is a place to discuss the issue and take inputs from the opposition as well. Earlier on Monday, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed within minutes of its introduction in both houses amid ruckus as the opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the matter.

Speaking to Republic TV, Gurjeet Singh said "Whole world was watching how Centre would respond to farmers protest and pass the bill. But, there was no scope for opposition to put forth their take on the matter".

He added that there were many topics including MSP to be discussed, but the PM Modi-led government didn't hear to them.

Gurjeet said, "We were with farmers before and will continue to be with them in the future too".

Stressing on the same point, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Centre government couldn't face the strength of the Indian people represented by farmers in this case. "The upcoming State elections must have also played on their mind", he added.

While Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan told ANI, "In so many years that I've been here, this is the first time I'm seeing this kind of environment. Bill was passed in absolute chaos. I feel that a special Parliament protection bill should now be passed. Small parties don't get the chance to speak".

PM Modi on Farm Law Repeal Bill

Addressing the media ahead of the Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that his government was "ready to answer all questions" and stressed the importance of maintaining decorum.

Earlier on November 19, PM Modi had announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. PM Modi appealed to the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders to return to their homes.

(Image: ANI/PTI)