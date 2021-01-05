'Cong Doing Doublespeak': SAD's Stinging Attack On Punjab Govt As It Implements Farm Laws

Calling out Congress' hypocrisy over the ongoing farm agitation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has remarked that the Congress is trying to 'show' that they are with the farmers. Referring to the government's decision to allow farmers to sell their produce in Punjab, Badal said that the Congress government in the state is 'doing doublespeak'. The SAD chief also criticised the Centre for its handling of the whole situation and said that the Union Government does not want to 'resolve' the situation.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, Sukhbir Badal said, "From what I can see is that the government of India is not ready to or not interested to resolve it. They want to just delay it. They are trying to see if they can tire out the protestors there, this is the plan of the government. But they don't realise that the farmers will continue sitting there until their demands are met. It's a very simple demand, you don't need to have 8 rounds of talks. If you are ready to amend everything, why can't you repeal it? They should repeal the laws immediately."

He also slammed the CM Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab for its hypocrisy over the farm laws implemented by the Centre. "The three farm laws were part of Congress' manifesto. Capt Amarinder Singh also had the same laws in his 2017 manifesto and within 6 months they implemented also. So, Congress is doing doublespeak. They are trying to show here that there are with farmers. Even if PM Modi withdraws the laws, Punjab government laws will continue." Moreover, Badal also rejected any possibility of allying with the NDA again, even if they repeal the three farm laws.

Punjab govt implements farm laws

As the impasse between the farmers and the Centre continues over the three contentious farm laws, the Punjab government has allowed farmers from other states to sell their produce in Punjab, therefore implementing the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020. This comes despite CM Amarinder Singh-led administration's stern opposition to the three farm laws. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 (one of the three farm laws being opposed by farmers) aims at freeing farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

Centre-farmers stalemate continues

The stalemate over the agrarian laws continued as the 8th round of talks between the farmers' unions and the Centre held on Monday could not yield any outcome. Agri unions' leaders have refused for the clause-by-clause discussion of the three contentious farm laws. The farmers' representatives remain stern on their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws and have also rejected any proposed amendments by the Union Government. The Centre-led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Som Prakash had pushed for a clause-by-clause discussion of the three farm laws.

The next round of talks will be held at 2 pm on January 8 which shall again centre around the farmers' concerns over the MSP and the three farm laws. Meanwhile, farmers continue to protest at borders of the national capital and have also announced plans to intensify their agitation. On Sunday, the agitators said that they would celebrate the festival of Lohri on January 13 by burning copies of newly introduced agriculture laws. The protesting farmer unions on Saturday had said they will take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26.