Amid the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to the Election Commission requesting to initiate an action against former party President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly 'using children as a political tool'.

On Tuesday, Congress stoked a row as it mocked the NCPCR and called it a 'Childish Commission'. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Union Minister of women and child development Smriti Irani and claimed that the "Childish Commission (NCPCR) is directed by Jhoot ki Rani (Queen of Lies)".

Childish Commission is directed by Jhoot kiRani https://t.co/k79AsGbvtr — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 14, 2022

In another tweet, the Congress leader stated that NCPCR which was started by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is now working at the behest of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He dubbed it is an attempt by the Central government in a bid to derail Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The NCPCR started by Dr. Manmohan Singh's Govt. has now become an RSS affiliate nothing less. Pathetic efforts to derail Bharat Jodo Yatra", said Jairam Ramesh.

NCPCR hits back at Congress

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo spoke exclusively to Republic TV and claimed that using children in political activity is a direct violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Responding to Jairam Ramesh's 'Childish Commission' jibe, he said, "if he called NCPCR a childish commission, it's our job to work with children, for the protection of their rights. He is a senior leader and should respect his boundaries. I would like to request him to adhere to the law and constitution of the country. If the Representation of the People Act, 1951 states that children should not be used as a political tool then it should be followed and as the child body commission, it's our job to remind them. We received a complaint from a children's wing Jawahar Bal Manch and it is illegal for any political party to form a children's wing".

NCPCR Seeks Action Against Rahul Gandhi

On Tuesday, NCPCR wrote a letter to the Election Commission where it claimed that it has received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Congress' children wing called 'Jawahar Bal Manch' is targeting kids with political intentions and making them get involved in political activities. Jawahar Bal Manch is an organisation for children ranging between the age group of 7 to 18 years

"As per the complainant, INC has launched a nation-wide political-campaign named 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' a mass contact programme on September 07, 2022, and since its inception, many disturbing images and videos have been circulating on Social Media wherein it can be seen that children are being targeted and are made to participate in this campaign with a political agenda under the slogan 'Bharat Jodo Bacche Jodo'," the letter said.

NCPCR, citing the complaint, said that children participating in the campaign were allegedly seen holding Congress flags and shouting political slogans. It also accused Rahul Gandhi of visiting schools and interacting with minor students and making them participate in political campaigns through Jawahar Bal Manch.

The NCPCR claimed that Congress is violating Election Commission's guidelines and its own rules submitted to the poll body by forming 'Jawahar Bal Manch' for children. It said that allegations against Congress are in violation of section 13 (1)(J) of the CPCR Act, 2005 and are against Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The Child commission requested EC to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and take necessary action against Congress and its members.

Congress began the tour from Kanyakumari and will cover 12 states culminating in Jammu and Kashmir over the course of about 150 days. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar. The Yatra was formally launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a massive rally in Kanyakumari on September 7.

(Image: Twitter_@Jairam_Ramesh/@INCIndia/@ANI)