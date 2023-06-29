Cong Dumped Bhagel After Using Him To Fund Karnataka Polls: BJP On TS Deo’s Elevation

Reacting to the Congress' decision to appoint TS Singh Deo as the deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opined that Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel is nothing but a liability for the Congress party. The BJP dubbed the decision of TS DEO’s elevation "problematic," highlighting that the change will usurp the incumbent dispensation in the state.

Deo was promoted by Congress President Mallikaarjun Kharge late last night. A notice was issued by the all-India Congress committee saying, "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri T. S. Singh Deo as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Chhattisgarh Government."

BJP calls T S Singh Deo's appointment as DCM of Chattisgarh a deeply 'problematic' decision

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointing T S Singh Deo as DCM of Chattisgarh is deeply problematic, as it usurps CM Bhupesh Baghel’s constitutional mandate," said BJP leader and party’s IT cell incharge Amit Malviya.

Malviya further accused the Congress party of using CM Bhagel as a mere means to channel funds for the Karnataka polls. The BJP leader further called out the Congress for misusing an OBC leader until it was convenient. "Before Karnataka, Baghel used to fund the Congress, but soon after winning Karnataka, once an alternate source of funding was available, he was cut to size."

"It is a case of Gandhi using a regional satrap, an OBC leader, till it was convenient and then dumping him," he added. The BJP leader further demanded clarity on who is going to helm the state by highlighting corruption charges against Bhagel. "Will Deo now be projected as the CM's face since Baghel faces massive corruption charges and has become a liability?" Malviya said. The elevation of Deo as Deputy Chief Minister has stirred a hornet’s nest in Chhattisgarh. The infighting in the state unit of the Congress party in Chhattisgarh is not a secret.

The relationship between Bhagel and Deo has mostly been sour for over two years. Especially since Bhagel denied the rotational power exchange for the CM’s post, Congress' decision to appoint a new deputy CM for the state has come at a time when elections are inching closer with only a few months left.