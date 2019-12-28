The Debate
The Debate
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Stopped From Meeting Anti-CAA Protesters In Lucknow

Politics

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped from meeting the people protesting against the CAA in Lucknow on Saturday.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped from meeting the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow on Saturday. Accompanied by top Congress leaders, she was not allowed to proceed with her planned march by the UP police. While talking to the media, Vadra claimed that she was being blocked for no specific reason, which was causing a hindrance to other commuters as well.  

Read: CAA Cut-off Date: Assam Min Himanta Biswa Sarma Explains Rationale, Pins Blame On Congress

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “What should I say? You see I have been stopped in the middle of the road. People are getting disturbed. There is no reason. I don’t know, you should ask them.” 

Read: UP DGP OP Singh Speaks On The Precautionary Measures Taken In UP Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Priyanka Vadra likely to make another attempt to meet protesters

As per ANI, she was scheduled to meet the family of a Congress worker detained in the Lucknow protests. While she was set to head back to the national capital later in the day, sources reveal that she might contemplate staying in Lucknow for one more night. Vadra might attempt to meet the protesters once again.

Read: BIG: Priyanka Vadra Says Congress Will Fight UP Polls Alone, Asks SP-BSP If They're Scared

Violent protests against the CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. There have been a series of protests across the country calling for the CAA to be repealed.  

However, the protests in Lucknow on December 19 turned violent. Subsequently, over 200 people were detained by the police. An FIR was registered against 34 people at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.  

Read: Rahul Gandhi Doubles Down On Claims Of NRC, CAA Being A 'tax On The Poor'

Published:
