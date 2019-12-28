Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Stopped From Meeting Anti-CAA Protesters In Lucknow

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped from meeting the people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Lucknow on Saturday. Accompanied by top Congress leaders, she was not allowed to proceed with her planned march by the UP police. While talking to the media, Vadra claimed that she was being blocked for no specific reason, which was causing a hindrance to other commuters as well.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “What should I say? You see I have been stopped in the middle of the road. People are getting disturbed. There is no reason. I don’t know, you should ask them.”

Priyanka Vadra likely to make another attempt to meet protesters

As per ANI, she was scheduled to meet the family of a Congress worker detained in the Lucknow protests. While she was set to head back to the national capital later in the day, sources reveal that she might contemplate staying in Lucknow for one more night. Vadra might attempt to meet the protesters once again.

Congress General Secy for UP(East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stopped on her way while she was going to visit family of Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct; says,"There's no point stopping us on road. It's not an issue of SPG but of UP police" pic.twitter.com/geNQSt4wvJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Violent protests against the CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. There have been a series of protests across the country calling for the CAA to be repealed.

However, the protests in Lucknow on December 19 turned violent. Subsequently, over 200 people were detained by the police. An FIR was registered against 34 people at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

