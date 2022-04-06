Cong govt in Chhattisgarh has not done anything for state: Union minister

Rajnandgaon, Apr 6 (PTI) Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday hit out at the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh, alleging that it has not done anything in the three-and-a-half years of its rule on the basis of which it can seek votes in Khairagarh bypoll.

Khairagarh assembly seat in state's Rajnandgaon district, which fell vacant in November last year following the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh, will witness a by-election on April 12.

Patel, a BJP MP from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday launched his two-day campaign for the party's candidate, Komal Janghel, who is contesting the bypoll. The Congress has fielded its Khairagarh block unit chief Yashoda Verma, while Narendra Soni is the JCC (J) candidate.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his campaign in Amlidihkala village, the food processing industries minister said, the bypoll will determine the scale of the failures of the Congress government in the state.

Exuding confidence over the victory of BJP's nominee, he said, "We will do a better job like a 'chowkidar' (watchman). We will expose the hypocrisy of Congress. In the last three-and-a-half years, Congress has done nothing on the basis of which it can seek votes." Slamming the Congress for its bypoll promise of declaring Khairagarh as district if it wins, Patel said, "Who had stopped Baghel earlier from making it a district...There is no objection in making Khairagarh a district. Congress has made this promise out of fear." Over a query on Congress leaders' claims that farmers who are getting Rs 2,500 per quintal on selling their paddy could get Rs 2,800 per quintal in the coming days, he said, "I feel that Congress intends to turn the state bankrupt. If they wanted to spend money, then we have allocated funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission…" Patel attended the party's programme in Amlidihkala and then campaigned in Pipariya area before addressing a rally in Udaipur in Chhuikhadan area.

Besides, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste also campaigned in Khairagarh for the party candidate on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh Singh released a 26-point 'chargesheet' against the ruling Congress, accusing it of failing on all fronts.

Singh also released a separate document which mentions 36 development works done by the previous BJP government in Khairagarh area.

Reacting to Patel's remarks on paddy procurement, state Congress spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur said his statement shows the anti-farmers face of the BJP.

"Why can't BJP tolerate if farmers get good returns for their produce," Thakur said and demanded an apology from BJP for Patel's statement. PTI COR TKP NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)