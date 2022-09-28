The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress for politicising the PFI ban and said that the Grand Old Party has always come out in defence of the PFI. Notably, after the Centre announced the 5-year ban on PFI, Congress leaders demanded a similar ban on the RSS while comparing the Hindu group with PFI.

Speaking to Republic over Congress leaders' statements demanding a similar ban on RSS, the BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress party and accused it of spreading the Hindu terror narrative. “What is the desperation? First of all, it is a completely discredited theory,” Poonawalla said. He recalled former president of India Pranab Mukherjee's visit to RSS headquarters in Nagpur and said, “RSS is a nationalist organisation.”

'Congress ka hath PFI ke sath': BJP

Attacking Congress further Poonawalla said, "Now they (Congress) are trying to peddle the Hindu terror narrative on a day when the biggest face of Islamic jihad has been exposed and banned. This mindset of Congress. It has always come out in the defence of the PFI. 'Congress ka hath humesa PFI ke sath'."

"Think about what they have done in Rajasthan— giving them a free pass to take march, in Karnataka they withdrew cases against them, in Kerala the LDF and the UDF, both provide patronage to the group of PFI," Poonawalla said.

He said that instead of not condemning the group outrightly, Congress is peddling the narrative of Hindu terror. Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of using divide and rule politics and said, “this is the same party who said ‘terrorism has no religion' but then said ‘Hindu terror’."

Congress plays politics, demands RSS ban

Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah on Wednesday accused the RSS of disturbing the peace in the same way as PFI and demanded its ban much similar to that on PFI. Speaking to reporters on the PFI ban, Siddarmaih said, "We don't object to action against anybody who disturbs the peace or is against law. RSS & others are also disturbing the peace in the same way, action must be taken against them as well, any such organisations must be banned."

Congress MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh reiterated Siddaramaiah's demand for the banning of the RSS for perpetuating "Hindu communalism". The Congress leader said, "We demand a ban on RSS as well. The ban on PFI is not the remedy as RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country... So both the RSS and PFI are equal. The government should ban both. Why only PFI? RSS is also doing the majority communalism," ANI reported

Kerala | We demand for RSS also to get banned. #PFIban is not a remedy, RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?: Kodikunnil Suresh, Congress MP & Lok Sabha Chief Whip, in Malappuram pic.twitter.com/nzCVTImWw4 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

"Wherever majority communalism is there, then minority communalism is also coming up. So ultimately both (majority and minority) communalism is dangerous. It is dangerous for the country. So the government should ban both," Suresh said, ANI reported.