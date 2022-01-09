Cong has no minimum respect towards democracy: Sonowal on PM security lapse

Guwahati, Jan 9 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday slammed the Congress over the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab and said it does not have the "minimum respect" towards democracy.

Sonowal asserted that “conspiracies hatched by the Congress” will not impact the popularity of Modi, who is a global leader.

In a "massive security breach" on Wednesday, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur, after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

"Congress stooped to a low level of politicking and the people of India have unanimously condemned it. The party did not show even the minimum respect towards democracy.

"Whatever conspiracies the Congress hatch, Modi is not only India's but the world's favourite leader. Nobody can affect the popularity of such a great leader. The party should know this," the Union Shipping, Ports and Waterways Minister said. PTI TR RBT RBT

