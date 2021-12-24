'Cong Has Winning Stake In Punjab': Adhir Ranjan Gives Political Twist To Ludhiana Blast

In his attempt to avoid Republic Bangla's reporters who were raising questions over the Ludhiana blast, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refused to comment on the matter. However, in a statement, the Congress leader gave the blast incident a political turn and added that the 'party is in winning stake in Punjab'. In a shocking incident, an explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12.25 p.m., killing one.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says 'Amarinder Singh will say anything'

When asked concerns raised by former Congress leader, Chowdhury asserted, "Amarinder Singh will say anything, I am not here to reply to issues raised by Amarinder Singh".

Ludhiana court blast: One dead, six injured

A bomb went off in the district court complex here in Ludhiana on Thursday, killing one person and injuring six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. As per the investigation so far, Police have suspected that the man killed in the blast in the second-floor toilet was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

As forensic teams and specialised agencies were being summoned to the blast site, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed apprehension that the explosion might have been an attempt to create “anarchy” in the poll-bound state.

The Chief Minister also said earlier that unsuccessful sacrilege attempts were made. Later in the day, CM Charanjit Singh Channi visited a hospital in Ludhiana and enquired about the health of those injured in the blast. The Punjab Chief Minister, later at a public meeting in Ludhiana's Mullanpura Dakha, sought to draw a parallel between the registration of an FIR against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the blast, and the recent alleged sacrilege bids.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the blast and reiterated his concerns over the challenges to the state's peace and security.