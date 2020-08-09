Congress Hits Out At Bihar CM Over Poll Focus; Says EC Should Decide On Holding Elections

On Sunday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Election Commission should take a final decision on holding Assembly polls in Bihar after consultation with political parties. His comments came after Bihar was jolted by close to 4,000 fresh COVID cases on Saturday which caused its tally to shoot past 75,000.

The Congress MP hit out at the Bihar government as it is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar-led JDU.

"It is necessary to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. It is not the responsibility of any political party to take a decision on elections in Bihar. In my opinion, after consultation with political parties Election Commission should take a final decision on holding polls in Bihar," Singh told ANI.

"Nitish Kumar has become insensitive. His sensation is dead. Voters of Bihar have two options- one is death and the second is to cast vote. Definitely, no one would choose death at all," he said.

He said that the security of the individual is paramount importance for any government and further claimed that the majority of BJP members from Bihar want elections to be deferred due to COVID -19 pandemic. "The way coronavirus cases are increasing in India and Bihar it is very painful," Singh said.

COVID in Bihar

Bihar was jolted by close to 4,000 fresh COVID cases on Saturday which caused its tally to shoot past 75,000 on a day when the state also conducted a record number of tests and reported 19 casualties. According to the state health department bulletin, the number of fresh cases was 3996 which left the tally climbing to 75,786 while the death toll stood at 419.

Besides, 75,426 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Bihar assembly elections

While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the luster it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav has been amplifying its attack against the BJP government and has been portrayed as the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor has also claimed that he is working at 'ground level' for the development of Bihar. In a twist of sorts, London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

In the 2015 assembly polls, CM Nitish Kumar's JDU, then a part of the Mahagathbandhan won 71 seats, Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD won 80 seats, and Congress won 27 seats. The BJP which fought the elections alone after Kumar in 2013 broke the 17-year-old alliance won a mere 53 seats out of 157 contested. However, the saffron party came back to power when Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and once again stitched an alliance with the BJP.

