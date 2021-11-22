Cong, Independent MLAs not accommodated in reshuffle to be adjusted in political appointments

Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) Congress and independent MLAs, who had expectations from the Rajasthan Cabinet expansion but were not accommodated in the reshuffle, would be adjusted through political appointments such as parliamentary secretaries, sources in the party said on Sunday.

Fifteen ministers – 11 cabinet and four ministers of state – were sworn in on Sunday in Rajasthan, in a much-awaited expansion of the Gehlot ministry.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office here, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that those who were expecting a ministerial berth but could not get one have no less roles.

The sources said that besides Congress MLAs, those independents who had supported Gehlot during the rebellion by deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs last year, had expectations from the cabinet reshuffle. But no independent MLA has been inducted as minister, they said.

Quoting Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot said that those who keep patience get rewarded one day.

Some MLAs could not be made ministers but such legislators will be adjusted in political appointments, he said.

This was the first Cabinet reshuffle after the Congress came to power in December 2018 in the state and there is no place vacant in the council of ministers now with the induction of the 15 ministers.

The number in the council of ministers has increased to 30 now. The Rajasthan Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister.

Following the swearing in ceremony at the Raj Bhawan here, the chief minister told reporters that those who did not get an opportunity, they will be adjusted in posts such as parliamentary secretary, adviser to the chief minister, and chairman of various boards and corporations.

The sources said that 15 parliamentary secretaries and seven advisers to the chief minister will be appointed.

This will accommodate 22 MLAs who had expectations that they would be made part of the government. Those left out will be given other political appointments as chairperson of various boards and corporations, the Congress sources said.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Ajay Maken, however, indicated that it was not the last cabinet reshuffle by saying that new faces would be given the opportunity when some (present ministers) desire to work for the party.

Maken also appreciated Govind Singh Dotasra, Harish Chaudhary and Raghu Sharma, who quit as ministers, to work for the Congress.

Dotasra, Chaudhary and Sharma resigned on Friday from the council of ministers according to the Congress' "one man, one post" formula.

Sharma has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Gujarat and Chaudhary as the AICC in-charge for Punjab, while Dotasra is the Rajasthan Congress chief.

Of 15 new ministers, five are believed to be from Sachin Pilot's camp, which had rebelled against Gehlot's leadership in 2020.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government had faced the political crisis in July last year after Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs took a rebellious stand.

Rest of the Congress MLAs, independent legislators who were supporting the government, MLAs who quit the BSP and joined the Congress had camped in hotels under the leadership of Gehlot.

The chief minister had assured all those who supported his government at the time of the crisis that he would work as their guardian.

Apart from them, the members of Pilot camp also had expectations from the expansion.

"The party high command and chief minister have taken a balanced stand. All regional and social equations have been considered in the cabinet reshuffle. Since there were limitations, it was not possible to accommodate everyone who had expectations. For this, 15 parliamentary secretaries and seven advisers to CM will be appointed, and other political appointments will also be made," a source said.

The Congress has 108 MLAs in the 200-member assembly. It also has the support of 12 out of 13 independent MLAs. PTI SDA ANB ANB

