Cong Infighting Begins Ahead Of U'khand Polls; Ex-CM Harish Rawat Upset With State Unit

With almost a year left for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, cracks seem to have developed within the Congress, as senior party leader and former state Chief Minister Harish Rawat expressed displeasure with the working style of the party.

In a tweet addressed to Congress in-charge of Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav, Harish Rawat had recently insisted that the party should categorically project a chief ministerial face to avoid infighting within the party ranks.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said that he raised this issue with the Congress functionary in the state but he has been told that the party will go with a collective leadership.

Field a CM face, fight local issues: Rawat to Congress leadership

Rawat, who is in support of declaring a candidate for the 2022 Uttarakhand polls, said that in recent elections, Congress projected a CM face in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, which yielded positive results. He believes that if Congress projects a face in Uttarakhand too, the election will become regional and will be fought on local issues rather than on "national and emotional issues as used by the BJP".

"The leadership of Trivender Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand Chief Minister) can be easily questioned on local issues," he said.

Lashing out at state leadership, Rawat said: "Where were collective efforts in the last 3 to 4 years? I was nowhere in the decision making. How can we build collective leadership in this way? I was neglected and avoided in the party programs but I never made an issue out of it."

Harish Rawat feels sidelined

In a series of tweets, Rawat had earlier said that he carries a "stool" along with him everywhere because he is unsure whether he will get a place to sit in the party forum. Even for small appointments of his supporters in the state, Rawat said he has to approach the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) leadership.

Rawat's resentment indicates that all is not well in Congress which is facing a challenge to return to power in Uttarakhand. The state elections become a crucial one for the party as it is contesting directly against the ruling BJP. The infighting can cost much to Congress at this point.

