Cong Infighting In Maha Exposed: Leader Wants Nana Patole Removed From State Chief Post

The infighting within the Maharashtra Congress has once again come to the surface with Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh calling for the removal of Nana Patole as leader of the state Congress. In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Deshmukh said the state of Congress in Maharashtra is alarming and sought that Nana Patole be removed as state president. "Congress is expecting progress under your leadership," Deshmukh wrote to Mallikarjun Kharge while making the request.

Deshmukh, in his letter, stated: "In February 2021, Shri. Nana Patole was entrusted with the post of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President by Congress elites with great confidence, but he proved that belief to be completely false. Vidarbha is known as the stronghold of Congress. It is a well known fact that this stronghold has now weakened due to the poor working of the State president."

Calling Satyajit Tambe's rebellion a disgrace for the Congress, Deshmukh held Patole responsible for the chaos in the party. "During Patole's tenure, the party has been facing constant upheaval. Since he became the State president, the Congress in Maharashtra state is going down. He had asserted that after assuming the responsibility of the President in February 2021, he will work to make Congress the number one party in Maharashtra. Since he became the State president, the Congress has started to suffer," he wrote in his letter to Kharge.

No discipline in party

Deshmukh said Congress is facing trouble from all sides and added that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has become disunited after losing power. "If independent candidates like Satyajit Tambe, backed by the BJP, get elected on all five seats, then the post of Speaker of the Legislative Council will be up for grabs. The party has fallen from number one to number four in the state. The Shinde group will also push down Congress to the fifth position."

"There is no discipline in the party. Basically, even the ideology of the party is not respected in the minds of the leaders. On the one hand, Mr. Rahul Gandhi is going to unite India, but the local Congress leaders are more interested in their own interest than the party. When such anti-Congress incidents are happening, there is no threat of taking actions from State Congress president. He fears that if he does that, no one will remain in the party", he wrote.

The Congress leader concluded saying there is an urgent need to change the state leadership of the party in Maharashtra. "The state president should be one who will go around villages of Maharashtra and raise issues of the people and solve them and strengthen the position of the Congress," Deshmukh wrote.