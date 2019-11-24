Sensational Congress Internal Meet Video Surfaces; Ahmed Patel Makes Desperate Appeal

Amid dramatic and fast-paced political developments in Maharashtra, senior Indian National Congress leader Ahmed Patel addressed the party members on Sunday morning. He said, "As you all know, we have worked hard and have come together. And once again, on November 30, we will emerge victorious — that's definite and is a surety. However, we have to be united, keep our resolve strong, and not fall weak anywhere. We have to stay together and fight this challenge which has thrown by the BJP. It is a challenge not only by the Governor and the Central government but also by Modi and Shah."

Sunday hearing in the SC

Patel's comments come before the Supreme Court's hearings on the petition filed in the apex court by the trio of INC, and NCP and Shiv Sena. The SC will be hearing the issue at 11:30 am on Sunday. The petition filed is against Devendra Fadnavis' taking oath as the Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar, after deserting the NCP, swearing in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

On Saturday evening, INC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala thanked the SC authorities for agreeing to hear the petition and said, "The petition was filed by three political parties on Saturday evening in the Supreme Court requesting for an immediate floor test in order to expose the illegitimate and unconstitutional government headed by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The registry has intimated to us that the petition will be heard on Sunday at 11:30. We are very confident that the majesty of law and the Constitution will prevail and forces led by the BJP, who have taken a contract for the murder of democracy will get a befitting reply through the majesty of the law."