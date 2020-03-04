Congress Levels 'assault On MP MLAs' Charge, Terms Shivraj Chouhan As Mastermind

Responding to the BJP’s alleged attempt to lure Congress legislators on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that BJP wanted to crush the mandate of the people. Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this, he condemned the crores of rupees being used to lure the MLAs. Alleging that Congress MLAs were hit on Tuesday night, he also accused BJP leader Narottam Mishra of forcibly dragging away one MLA. Moreover, Patwari claimed that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the mastermind of the alleged horse-trading operation.

Jitu Patwari remarked, “BJP wants to murder the people’s mandate. It wants to spread fear in the minds of people and murder democracy. Modiji got the mandate as he wanted to do a different kind of politics. Is this the different kind of politics? They had talks with different MLAs promising them crores of rupees. Where did this money come from? They wanted to eradicate black money, where is this money in cash coming from? When we went to the hotel at night, the MLAs were hit. Narottam Mishra, a minister in the previous government forcibly dragged away one MLA. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the mastermind of this entire conspiracy.”

Conceding that some party MLAs were also holed up in Bengaluru, he added, “There is no issue. They are also in touch. Their audio and videos are going viral where the money offered is being revealed. It is becoming clear what Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s role is.”

Digvijaya Singh sounds alarm bell about the stability of government

The current crisis stems from the fact that the ruling alliance led by Congress has a slender majority of 121 seats in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly as against the BJP that has 107 MLAs. On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs. 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh. After reports emerged that 8-10 MLAs were holed up in the Gurugram hotel against their will, Singh asserted that the situation was under control.

