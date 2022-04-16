'Cong Ka Hath, Pak Ke Sath': BJP Lambasts Congress Over Calls To Hold Talks With Pakistan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress for its statement regarding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in which Congress leader Ashwani Handa called on the government to hold talks with Pakistan. Responding to Republic TV's newsbreak, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that while Pakistan supplies terror into the country and kills civilians, the Congress party wants to talk with Pakistan.

"This is the same Congress party that had spoken the language of Pakistan on article 370," Shehzad Poonawalla said. He said that instead of blaming Pakistan, they are blaming the movie (The Kashmir Files). He further said this proves that "Congress ka hath, Pakistan ke sath (Congress' hand is with Pakistan)."

Poonawalla also accused Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru of internationalising the Kashmir issue and said, "From Nehru, who internationalised the issue of Kashmir, to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Congress, who gave Pakistan a stake in Kashmir. This is the level of the Congress party."

'They should meet families of victims'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP's Nalin Kohli said that the killing of Sarpanch in Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla is unfortunate and condemnable. On Congress leader Ashwani Handa's remark to hold talks with Pakistan, he slammed Congress and said, "Those who are saying that we should talk with Pakistan, should go and meet the families who were killed in targeted killings."

"We taught a great lesson to Pakistan through surgical strikes," Nalin said. He further added, "Whether to talk with Pakistan or not will be decided by the central government."

Congress leader asks India to hold talks with Pakistan

Amid tensions in Jammu and Kashmir rising over targeted killings in the region, Congress leader Ashwani Handa has now called on the government to hold talks with Pakistan. Handa stated that the J&K administration was failing to control terrorism in the region despite its claims.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress leader had slammed J&K's Lieutenant Governor and his administration for failing to control terrorism in the union territory following the killing of Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, an Independent Sarpanch in Baramulla.

Ashwani Handa, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Saturday, slammed the government and said that it was failing to control terrorism in the UT. He claimed that political parties were using Pakistan as an excuse to save themselves instead of addressing the issue of terrorism. “For the past 8 years, the government have been claiming that bullets will be replied with bullets. But I don’t think the government has a move to resolve terrorism,” Handa told Republic TV.

Handa went on to claim that the government must hold talks with Pakistan to resolve terrorism. “Governments have been using the name of Pakistan to save themselves. But these targeted killings can’t be stopped until we hold talks with Pakistan,” the Congress leader added. He further claimed that the government must speak to the people of J&K and take adequate decisions.