Cong Lacks Ideology, Makes Compromises To Grab Power: BJP Chief Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday attacked the Congress, calling it a "dynastic" party of "maa, beta and beti" that lacks ideology and makes compromises to grab power. Setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he compared the "cadre-based BJP" with the "family-oriented non-BJP parties", and said the focus of his party is on service, good governance and the welfare of the poor.

The BJP chief is on a three-day visit to his home state. He was addressing a rally after inaugurating party offices in Nurpur and Palampur in Kangra district. Nadda said the BJP never diluted its ideological stand, and the party-led governments abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, began construction of the Ram temple, conducted nuclear tests to bring India into a select band of nations, constructed roads in border areas and made India the fifth-largest economy.

The focus of the BJP is on service, "sushashan (good governance)" and "garib kalyan (welfare of the poor)" and its dedicated workers showed their spirit during the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Nadda also hit out at the opposition parties, saying they failed to reach out to people who needed help.

Dubbing the Congress a party of "maa, beta and beti (mother, son and daughter)", Nadda said it was bereft of any ideology and made compromises with parties having opposite ideologies to grab power. He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the country during his foreign visits.

Urging BJP workers to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Nadda said it is a matter of pride that the BJP has emerged as the biggest political party in the world. Nadda dubbed the Congress rule as a black spot replete with scandals and scams. He said under the BJP, developmental schemes were framed and implemented, strong decisions were taken and the black spot was converted into a bright spot.

The NDA government constructed 13,525 km of roads in border areas and 3.28 lakh km of rural roads, he said, adding huge expenditure was incurred in the expansion and strengthening of air, roads and rail infrastructure. Nadda further said the Centre was committed to ensuring the speedy development of Himachal Pradesh. Union minister Anurag Thakur, state BJP chief Dr Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and the party's in-charge and co-in-charge for Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon were also present on the occasion.