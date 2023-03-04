Cong Launches 'PayMLA' Campaign, Ups Attack On BJP In Poll-bound Karnataka Over Bribegate

Congress revived its PayCM campaign, however, now with the name PayMLA after the Karnataka Lokayukta caught a BJP MLA’s son red handed accepting a bribe on March 3 in his office. Moreover, wades of cash of over ₹6 Crore were also recovered from his residence.

In the relaunched campaign, the Congress shared ‘PayMLA posters’ with the visage of K Madal Virupakshappa. The poster with a design and colour scheme representing a popular payments company has ‘PayMLA’ on the top with ‘40 per cent accepted’ here’ written below followed by the visage of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

KARNATAKA BREAKING:#PayMLA: The CONG Launches Scathing #PayMLA Campaign agnst Bommai Govt which caught in #40LakhCommission BRIBERY SCANDAL



The BJP MLA son Prashant who caught Red-handed in the hands of Lokayukta has Proved the BJP Govt in KA iss nothing but #40PercentSarkara pic.twitter.com/nkIlZxVpnn — Gururaj Anjan (@Anjan94150697) March 3, 2023

Congress’ PayCM campaign

The Congress had in September 2022 launched the PayCM campaign alleging the BJP government takes 40 per cent bribe in all the public works projects. Themed on the base of one of the top payments companies the poster had a QR code featuring the face of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Meanwhile on March 3 in a big embarrassment for the BJP, Prashanth Maadal, son of BJP party MLA Maadal Virupakshappa was nabbed by the Karnataka Lokayukta’s anti corruption wing in Karnataka for accepting a bribe of ₹40 Lakhs in his office. Maadal works at the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Additionally cash of ₹6 Crore was also recovered from his house.

Three more taken into custody

Karnataka Lokayukta BS Patil informed Republic that apart from the MLA’s son, three more people have been taken into custody. He further pointed out that the other three accused were allegedly involved in offering bribe to the BJP MLA’s son.

Speaking to Republic, BS Patil said, “The accused Prashanth Mandal is an accountant, while the three others are the bribe givers. Giving bribe is also an offence. When our team reached the location, they caught the accused waiting. This is an interesting case when the bribe givers have also been taken into custody.”

