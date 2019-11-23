Cong Leader Admits Maharashtra Government Formed By 'fast-movers', Calls It 'surreal'

In a surprising turn of events, as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term and NCP's Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister. Calling the latest power twist in Maharashtra "surreal", Congress leader Dr. Abhishek Singhvi took to Twitter to congratulate the coalition of NCP and BJP to have finally formed the government by acting fast. Dr. Singhvi further acknowledged that the "tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days."

Dr. Abhishek Singhvi tweet:

Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2019

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Fadnavis returning as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second round, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. After taking an oath, CM Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good for a state like Maharashtra to be under President's rule for so long. Hence, I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

