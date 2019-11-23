The Debate
The Debate
Cong Leader Admits Maharashtra Government Formed By 'fast-movers', Calls It 'surreal'

Politics

Cong leader Dr. Abhishek Singhvi took to Twitter to congratulate the coalition of NCP & BJP to form the government, calls the latest power twist 'surreal'.

Written By Yash Sanghvi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

In a surprising turn of events, as BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term and NCP's Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister. Calling the latest power twist in Maharashtra "surreal", Congress leader Dr. Abhishek Singhvi took to Twitter to congratulate the coalition of NCP and BJP to have finally formed the government by acting fast. Dr. Singhvi further acknowledged that the "tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days."

READ | MASSIVE: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As CM, Ajit Pawar As Deputy CM In Maharashtra

Dr. Abhishek Singhvi tweet:

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Fadnavis returning as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second round, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. After taking an oath, CM Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good for a state like Maharashtra to be under President's rule for so long. Hence, I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

READ | PM Modi Exudes Confidence For The 'bright Future' Of Maharashtra, As BJP-NCP Form Govt

Published:
