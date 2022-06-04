Cong Leader Bharatsinh Solanki Announces Break From Politics Days After Controversial Clip

Senior Gujarat Congress leader and former Union Minister of State Bharatsinh Solanki on Friday announced that he is taking a brief hiatus from politics for a few months. Solanki announced this decision while speaking at a press conference on Friday to address the issue of the video featuring him that went viral this week.

The announcement comes two days after a video involving him went viral on social media. His estranged wife Reshma and her associates were also seen in the clip. As shown in the video, Solanki's estranged wife Reshma was seen entering the house and thrashing a lady spotted with the Gujarat Congress leader after accusing her of "snatching" her husband.

Bharatsinh Solanki insisted that his decision to stay away from politics for a few months to meet with "Dalits, tribals, minorities, and individuals from other backward communities," asserting that it was voluntary.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, Bharatsinh Solanki said, "I have decided to take a break from active politics for a few months and will focus on social activities. I will spend more time meeting Dalits, tribals, minorities, and people from other backward communities during this period.”

While it was speculated that his decision to quit politics was based on the party’s directive, Bharatsinh Solanki cleared the air by stating, “I have not received any instruction from the high command.”

Opposition parties take advantage of issues to malign my image: Bharatsinh Solanki

Meanwhile, the 68-year-old politician lashed out at his estranged wife Reshma over the issue, saying she was playing into the hands of his political opponents ahead of the state's Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

"It is obvious she is playing into the hands of those who want to harm me and the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls. Opposing parties are interested in such issues because they want to take advantage by maligning my image as well as that of the Congress," Solanki claimed. Bharatsinh Solanki further alleged, "We have not lived together for many years. I am seeking divorce because she had tried to harm me in the past to snatch my property. She even contacted an exorcist to take my life. I may get married again if I get divorce from her. The court will hear my application for divorce on June 15.”

Solanki claimed he had filed for divorce, adding that his former wife, whom he married in 1999, was interested in his property and was a threat to his life. Solanki, a former Gujarat Congress president, had served as a minister when the UPA was in power at the Centre.