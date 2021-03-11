Cong Leader Dasoju Sravan Calls KTR 'blatant Liar', Accuses Him Of Manipulating People

All India Congress Committee national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Thursday, in a blistering attack on Minister KT Rama Rao, claimed that in spite of being educated he is a blatant liar, and has been lying to the people of Telangana, especially regarding the unemployment situation.

"Despite being an educated person, the minister for municipal administration and urban development, has become a blatant liar in the context of the unemployment situation in Telangana," Sravan said. Pointing out that there has been a misrepresentation of the facts regarding the unemployment situation, he said, "He is manipulating the people to somehow win the upcoming elections. "

Supporting his claim with facts, he said that at present, there are some 30 lakh unemployed youths in the State. If as per KTR, 1,32,000 job vacancies have been filled, then how come there are still1,91,00 vacancies while there were only 1,07,000 vacancies in 2014.

"22,637 employees are working on a contract basis in the electricity division alone with no appropriate scale of pay," he added while outlining that two people committed suicide due to this.

He took the opportunity to appeal to people not to fall prey to the tricks played by the TRS party and appealed to them to teach the party a lesson.

Sravan challenge KTR for open debate

Sravan's attack on KTR is not something new. Around a month back, Sravan had extended an open invitation to KTR, after the latter announced that the government had made an announcement for the recruitment for about 1.26 lakh jobs in Telangana in various government departments during the last six years. Giving the department-wise list, he had explained that of the total number of jobs provide, 30,500 jobs were provided through the Telangana State Public Service Commission, 31,900 jobs through Telangana State Police Recruitment Board, and 3,600 jobs were given in the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education and other government departments.

KTR, however never came for the interview, and instead kept Sravan waiting for around two hours.