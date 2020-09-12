Cong Leader Refutes Ghulam Nabi's Removal As Gen Secy; Says 'he's Well Respected In Party'

A day after Congress reshuffled its Key Committees Including CWC, party leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday, defended the organisational rejig which reconstituted the party's working committee and denied the claims that the senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was removed from the General Secretary post by the party high command after being one of the signatory dissenters in the letter written to Sonia Gandhi.

'Azad is well-respected in the party'

Congress leader said that Azad who is the leader of the opposition in the Upper House will always be well-respected in the party and retaining him in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is proof enough. The Rajya Sabha MP added that Azad had expressed the wish to be replaced as in-charge of Haryana.

"Azad sahab is a big leader of Congress, a well-respected leader and he commands a lot of respect from the entire party cadre. I am aware that he himself had expressed the wish to be replaced as in-charge of Haryana," Singh told ANI in the national capital.

'Azad is still in the CWC'

Adding further, Singh said Azad is still in the CWC, which is the largest body for decision making in the party. He is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Singh added.

In a major organisational rejig, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday dropped veteran leaders such as Azad, Motilal Vora, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, and Luizinho Falerio from their posts as general secretaries. She also constituted a six-member special committee to assist her in 'organizational and operational matters'. Meanwhile, Azad and Soni continue in the reconstituted working committee.

Azad was among 23 leaders who had written a letter last month to Sonia Gandhi calling for a complete overhaul of the organisation, conducting elections for the post of party chief, among other issues.

Dissent within Congress

Several Congress leaders wrote to the party president on August 12 calling for sweeping changes in the party's functioning. The 23 leaders who have signed the letter are Anand Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Vivek Tankha, M Veerappa Moily, Jitin Prasada, Mukul Wasnik, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Prithviraj Chavan, Ajay Singh, PJ Kurian, Renuka Chaudhary, Milind Deora, Sandeep Dixit, Raj Babbar, Kaul Singh Thakur, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, former Delhi Speaker Yoganand Shastri and former Haryana Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

They observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival.

(With inputs from ANI)