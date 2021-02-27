Cong Leader Slams Kamal Nath For Inducting 'Godse Follower' Babulal Chaurasia In Party

Days after former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babul Chaurasia joined the Congress party in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, senior party leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Manak Agarwal slammed his own party member and asked him whether he is with Mahatma Gandhi or Godse. Lashing out at Kamal Nath, the senior Congress leader said that Nath's inclination towards BJP has been visible for the last few days. "He always runs opposite with party's ideology," said Agarwal.

Congress slams Kamal Nath

Earlier on Thursday, slamming his own party, ex-Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav condemned the joining of former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia into the party's folds. Captioning Chaurasia's joining as 'Bapu, we are ashamed', Yadav shared the picture of Chaurasia along with current MP Congress chief Kamal Nath. The former Mahasabha leader, who is also the Councilor of ward 44 of Gwalior, is expected to get a ticket to contest in the upcoming civic polls in the state.

It is important to note here that last month, Kamal Nath had lashed out at the BJP government for allowing the worship of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in the state. He was referring to the opening of a study centre on Godse by the Hindu Mahasabha at its Gwalior office. Nath had called upon MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP to clarify whether they backed the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi's killer. The Madhya Pradesh Police shut down the study centre following the Opposition's criticism.

Godse Gyaanshala controversy

On January 11, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Named as 'Godse Gyaanshala', the Hindu Mahasabha claimed that it is to "educate" youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap. Faced with massive opposition from Congress, Madhya Pradesh police shut down the centre.

Madhya Pradesh crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Scindia's rebellion paid off with 16 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in cabinet expansion and 19 rebels managed to get re-elected in the by-polls. . Recently, in the third cabinet expansion, two more Scindia loyalists got cabinet berths - taking the total to 15 rebel ministers, while Scindia himself has been elected to the Rajya Sabha.

