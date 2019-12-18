The Debate
Congress Leader Udit Raj Protests Against CAA, Calls It Against Minorities

Politics

Cong's Udit Raj who staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against CAA on Wednesday said the new citizenship law was an attack on the soul of Constitution

Updated On:

Congress leader Udit Raj who staged a dharna at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi against CAA on Wednesday said the new citizenship law was an attack on the soul of the Constitution which guaranteed equality. 

"I am against this act because it is an attack on the Indian Constitution, especially on Article 14. The Indian Constitution says that no person can be discriminated against on the basis of religion, caste, sex, descent or birth. Therefore, I find the act discriminative."

The former Parliamentarian said, "I took to Buddhism around 10 years ago because I rejected the caste system in which I was born. It is fine that Buddhists have been included in the CAA, but how can I sit and relax just because Buddhists are included? It is an attack on the basic structure of the Constitution, which is secularism."

Published:
