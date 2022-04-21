Cong Leaders Reach Jahangirpuri Demolition Site; Police Say 'no Political Groups Allowed'

In a key development on Thursday, a delegation of Congress party leaders arrived at Delhi's Jahangirpuri, where the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment drive took place on Wednesday. However, the delegation was stopped by the police. The police, while blocking the Congress leaders from visiting the demolition site, noted that no political group could be allowed into the area.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued a notice in all the petitions filed pertaining to the Jahangirpuri demolition case. Following this, a Congress delegation made its way to the demolition site where they were stopped by the police.

Protesting the anti-encroachment drive that took place in the area, the Congress leaders slammed the BJP government for ‘bulldozer politics’. The delegation claimed that the BJP did a “very wrong thing” by “destroying the houses of innocent people”.

Government is trying to divide people: Ajay Maken

The Congress leaders, who visited the area also questioned why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was quiet about the whole scenario. General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Ajay Maken on Thursday slammed the authorities over their decision to demolish buildings in the area. Having arrived at Jahangirpuri with the party delegation, Maken said that the party leaders would meet the families affected by the anti-encroachment drive.

“We want to meet the victim families. We are trying to reach them. We will go and meet those families who were affected by this bulldozer politics,” Maken said. Furthermore, Maken cited a Supreme Court order from 2019 to claim that the authority’s decision to demolish buildings without any prior notice was illegal. He said that the "law is being mocked" by the authorities.

Maken further said that the issue must not be linked to any religion but must be seen as an attack on poor people. “This is an attack on the poor. There is unemployment and inflation in the country. The poor people are suffering. The government is trying to divide the people in the name of religion to distract them from real issues,” the Congress leader said.

He reiterated that the whole demolition drive was illegal as it ignored several rules that stood against the demolition of buildings and religious sites. He also questioned why the authorities failed to submit any prior notice regarding the demolition drive at the apex court while it heard the plea today.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, who also arrived at Jahangirpuri with the party delegation, slammed the BJP and said that the demolition drive was a part of its ‘vote-bank politics’ where it appeased the majority.

SC continues stay order on demolition drive

The apex court issued a notice in all the petitions filed pertaining to the Jahangirpuri demolition case earlier today. A bench of the SC comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai was hearing pleas challenging the anti-encroachment drive that took place in Jahangirpuri on April 20.

At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued that this case raises far-reaching questions of constitutional and national importance.

When the court questioned him on what is the national importance in this matter, Dave replied that a particular section of society has been targeted. Noting that only area was singled out even as there are 731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi with 50 lakh people, he pointed out that Section 343 of the MCD Act provides for notice to be issued before demolition. The SC directed that the status quo will be maintained; i.e the stay on the demolition drive will continue until further orders.

