Cong Links Manjhi's Lord Ram Remarks With BJP, Slams Alliance; 'They Think About Power'

After the controversial remarks of the chief of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Jitan Ram Manjhi about Lord Ram, Congress said that they don't agree with him and such statements will hurt people's sentiments and faith.

Reacting to the remarks of Jitan Ram Manjhi on Lord Ram that Ram was not a God but a mere character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki to convey their thoughts, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for having an alliance with Manjhi's HAM party in Bihar.

"This is the official line of The BJP. Jitan Ram Manjhi saying Lord Ram is only character and the BJP is with an alliance with him," Vallabh told ANI on Friday. He further said that the BJP has nothing to do with Lord Ram or Krishna. "They have nothing to do with Lord Ram or Krishna. BJP only think about how to get power," he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha Member, KTS Tulsi, said that he doesn't agree with the statements made by Manjhi on Lord Ram. Speaking to ANI, he said, "There are crores of people all over the world who believe Ram was a reality. Such a statement will hurt people's sentiments and faith. I don't agree with Jitan Ram Manjhi."

Jitan Ram Manjhi's controversial remarks on Lord Ram

Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Friday, while addressing a public event which was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, said that he did not believe in Ram as God, and called him a "character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki" to spread their message. "They wrote the Ramayan and there are many good lessons in their writings. We believe that. We believe in Tulsidas and Valmiki, not Ram," said the HAM chief.

"If you believe in Ram, then the story we always heard is that Ram ate fruit tasted by Shabari. You will not eat the fruit we bite into but at least eat what we touch," Manjhi said, referring to the caste divide in the country. There are only two castes in this world, he said, which are 'rich and poor'.

Just several hours later, taking a strong objection to Manjhi's comment, a senior leader in BJP and Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Modi took to Twitter and hit out at the former Minister.

He tweeted, "Lord Ram was such a great personality that not only India but also the culture of many countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia was affected by his life," further highlighting that Valmiki covered his life in Ramayana and the proof of his existence is available from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka's Ram Setu. "No one should hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by making unflattering statements on him."