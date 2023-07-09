Cong Means 'loot Ki Dukaan' And 'jhooth Ka Bazaar': PM Modi

Accusing the Congress of indulging in corruption and deceit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dubbed the party as a 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar" and said it is clear from people's "anger" in Rajasthan the Ashok Gehlot government is on its way out.

Addressing a public rally at Norangdesar here, the prime minister alleged the Congress government has carved a new identity for itself when it comes to corruption, crime and politics of appeasement.

"In terms of crime against women, Rajasthan tops the list in rape cases. The situation is such that here the protectors are becoming the predators. The whole government here seems to be busy in saving rape and murder accused," Modi alleged.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said if it remains in power, it makes the country hollow and when it goes out of power, it defames the country by abusing it.

Their leaders go abroad and abuse India, while BJP workers sacrifice everything for the sake of the nation, Modi said.

The Congress government has done a lot of damage to Rajasthan in four years and its defeat in Rajasthan "is so certain that its government has already entered a 'bye-bye mode'," he said.

"I have come to know that some ministers and legislators have already vacated their government bungalows and shifted to their homes. Only Congress leaders can be so confident of their defeat," he said.

Public anger against the Rajasthan government has risen, and when this happens it takes no time to unseat those in power, Modi said.

"There is only one meaning of the Congress... 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar'," the prime minister said in an obvious jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's frequent remarks about his party opening 'mohabbat ki dukaan' in 'nafarat ka bazaar'.

The Congress hit back at the prime minister, accusing him of hypocrisy.

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The prime minister who does not speak the truth even by mistake is accusing the Congress of being 'jhooth ka bazaar'. There is no limit to the prime minister's hypocrisy." Modi said Rajasthan, the country's desert state where elections are due later this year, should have been at the top in the implementation of piped water project Jal Jeevan Mission, but today it is among the laggard states.

He also accused the state government of "misleading" people by announcing schemes and making promises as the election approaches.

"In all these tall promises, there is nothing but 'loot ke irade anr jhooth ka pitara' (intention of loot and bundle of lies)," he said, adding the farmers of Rajasthan are the biggest victims of the Congress' "politics of lie and deceit".

"There is an old saying that a lamp flickers the brightest when it is about to extinguish. The Congress is also doing the same as it fears its defeat. It has come down to misleading the people of Rajasthan," Modi said.

He said while the Rajasthan Congress is mired in internal feuds, the chief minister is busy trying to save his son's future, "not worried about the future of the sons and daughters of Rajasthan. Many ministers and legislators are bitter towards him".

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said that ahead of the 2018 elections, he had promised to waive farmers' loan within 10 days of coming to power, and asked people if it is has been done.

Hatred towards farmers is the nature and reality of Congress, he alleged, adding the party has a problem with the army and soldiers too.

Congress leaders asked for evidence on surgical strike, and on air strike, they said that nothing like that had happened, Modi charged.

On the internal tussle between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, the PM said without naming them that since the Congress government came to power in the state everyone is pulling each other's legs.

"There is open bargaining to make their factions strong. The fight is not limited to factions only, all ministers are also fighting among themselves... The government is engaged in this tussle," Modi said.

"There can be no hope of development under these people," he said.

"Today, I want to tell these people bluntly enough of this 'Noora Kushti (fixed fight)'. Now, the public will decide in the arena of democracy... now Rajasthan needs a stable government, a double-engine government, Rajasthan needs 'Vikasvaad', not 'Parivarvaad'," he said.

He pointed to incidents of communal tension and also took a swipe over paper leak cases.

"A new industry of paper leak has opened in the state," he said.

Union Minister of State for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that due to the investment-friendly policies of the Modi government, Bikaner has become a hub of solar energy.

Bikaner will become a ceramic hub in the days to come, he said.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia and other party leaders were present at the rally.