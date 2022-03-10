Cong Min Says 'Rajasthan No.1 In Rape Cases As It Is State Of Men'; BJP, NCW Slam Remarks

In a bizarre remark, Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal on Wednesday said that 'there is no doubt the state is number one in rape cases' while adding 'it has been a state of men'. The insensitive comment was made in the Rajasthan Assembly and it has sparked outrage from opposition Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and condemnation from National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma.

'Shocking Disgusting,' wrote BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla while sharing the clip of the remarks:

SHOCKING

DISGUSTING



BUT NOT SURPRISING



Rajasthan's cabinet minister laughs & says in the assembly that Rajasthan is number 1 in rape because it is a “state of men” (mardon ka pradesh). LEGITIMISING RAPE



AFTER KARNATAKA CONGRESS MLA NOW THIS



'What will you say?' asks Rajasthan BJP Chief

"The shameless confession of being number one in rape in the state and the level-headed statement towards women in the guise of men is not only an insult to the women of the state but has also brought down the dignity of men. Priyanka Gandhi - What will you say now, what will you do?" added Satish Poonia.

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma assures action against Rajasthan minister:

Insensitive statement passed by Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal

"We are number one in rape, ismein koi do raai nahin (no doubt about that), now why we are number one, it is a fault somewhere. Rajasthan toh hamesha se mardo ka pradesh raha hai, ab uska kya kare (Rajasthan has always been a state of men, what do we do about that?) said Ashok Gehlot-led administration minister.

BJP stages walkout from Rajasthan Assembly over minister's remark against Modi

The BJP on Wednesday walked out from the Rajasthan Assembly as state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal alleged women are most unsafe in the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP MLAs created an uproar in the House over the statement and staged a walkout. The Prime Minister is an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Giving a reply to the demand for grants to police and jails departments, Dhariwal said that the Opposition creates uproar just to divert public attention from what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

All three states are ruled by the BJP. Reacting sharply to Dhariwal's allegations, the BJP members created an uproar. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said his party's MLAs are not sitting there to listen to such "irrelevant" remarks.