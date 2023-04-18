Cong MLA Alleges Some Rajasthan Ministers Steeped In Corruption, Point To CM's Weakness For Not Removing Them

Rajasthan Congress MLA Ramnarayan Meena on Tuesday targeted his own government, alleging that some of the ministers are steeped in corruption and it shows the chief minister's "weakness" that he is not able to remove them.

The Congress can return to power if this weakness is removed, the Pipalda MLA said.

Meena, however, did not name any minister.

"It is true that some ministers are steeped in corruption. Now, it is the weakness or compulsion of the chief minister that he is not able to remove such ministers, but this is a minus point for us. The rest of the Congress is strong.

"Voters want the Congress. If this weakness is removed, then the Congress can come to power," Meena told reporters after emerging from the Congress' ongoing one-on-one dialogue with senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress MLA further alleged that some ministers are supporting the BJP.

"Some ministers misuse their power and support the BJP and also get votes for the BJP. We are weakened when such people get ahead in the Congress," he said.

These ministers are earning money by indulging in corruption and may win elections due to the power of money, he added.

Meena's remarks came days after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot opened a new front against Gehlot, alleging "inaction" by his government in cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan.