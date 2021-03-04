Cong MLA Gets 1-week Suspension For Removing Shirt In Karnataka Assembly; Party Cries Foul

In a bizarre sight, Congress MLA Sangameshwara on Thursday removed his shirt inside the Karnataka Assembly to protest the FIR registered against him, his family members, and some of his supporters for a Bhadrawati event. While the details of the FIR are not known, the Speaker has suspended the MLA for 1-week due to his stunt, which was protested by BJP MLAs. Congress has defended Sangameshwara, claiming that the government must apologise to him for 'false cases' filed against him. It has also demanded the MLA's suspension be revoked.

Congress MLA BK Sangameshwara removed his shirt in the Karnataka Assembly in protest against the state government and the police for registering an FIR against him, his family members & some of his supporters in connection with an event organised in Bhadravati. pic.twitter.com/eWabiHVq1e — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

Slamming the BJP, Siddaramaiah alleged that CM Yediyurappa, his son Raghavendra and another MLA Eshwarappa had filed a murder case against Sangameshwara and his family for petty reasons. Stating that the MLA had just expressed his helplessness in the Assembly, the ex-CM defended Sangameshwara's act. He demanded that the false lawsuit filed against Sangameshwara must be withdrawn and his suspension be withdrawn.

Heated 1-day assembly

During the 1-day session in Karnataka Assembly, BJP and Congress faced off over RSS. While debating the 'One Nation One Poll', Congress refused to discuss the issue - terming it that an 'RSS agenda' to end democracy in the country. Ex-CM Siddaramaiah pointed that implementation of 'One Nation, One poll' needed a Constitutional Amendment passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, while refusing to debate the issue. Stating that the state Assembly cannot do much in the issue, he suggested that electoral reforms can be discussed.

"The agenda of the RSS is that a country is an election. In reality, it is "One Nation, One Leader", not a country. Instead, if the state government is discussing possible reforms in the electoral system, we are ready to share our view," he tweeted.

Slamming Congress for raising slogans against the BJP and RSS, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that the opposition party had no right to speak against the RSS. Asserting that he and the Prime Minister were from RSS, CM questioned why Congress was talking about RSS in 'One Nation, One Poll' debate. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri too sought to know why the opposition was dragging the name of the RSS. BJP had called for a special session to debate the above issue.

"Yes, we are RSS. Even the Prime Minister is from RSS. Do you have the moral right to speak about RSS?" Yediyurappa asked.

