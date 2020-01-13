'CMs Will Come & Go, Fix The System!': After Scindia, Cong MLA Takes Jibe At Kamal Nath

Exposing the opulent expenditure of the Madhya Pradesh government, Congress MLA Laxman Singh on Monday, slammed the government for spending on helicopters. Laxman Singh, brother of Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh said that the government was wasting money on such things instead of development - citing the poor condition of schools. Taking a jibe at Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, he added that CMs may come and go but there was a need to rectify the system.

Digvijaya Singh's brother: 'CMs may come and go, but system should be rectified'

"Where did they get money to buy two helicopters? This amounts to Rs. 300 crores, what is the need for this? Previously, there were not companies that leased helicopters and hence the government had to buy helicopters. Crores of monthly budget with 5 lakh given to pilots as salary," he said.

He added, "For such useless expenses, the government has a lot of money but not for development. Look at the bad condition of our government schools. This system must be rectified. Governments will come and go, CMs will come and go, but we must rectify the system."

Earlier in the day, former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took a jibe at the CM saying those who aim only to do politics find it difficult to give up the chair. Scindia's remarks were in response to whether he was in the race for being the Congress state president or even a member in the Rajya Sabha. Scindia has been miffed of not being made the state party chief and had earlier threatened to given an ultimatum to party high command.

"I have always told you all. Since the time I started serving the people, that for me the chair has never been important. I don't need to explain any further. My entire political career has been in front of the media," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Loan waiver not implemented

Meanwhile, Laxman Singh himself has exposed the Congress government's faults previously. In September, Singh said that Rahul Gandhi should personally apologise for announcing a farm loan waiver within 10 days but not implementing it. He added that people have lost trust in the party. He also questioned as to why Rahul Gandhi has not visited Bhopal for the last 10 months.

