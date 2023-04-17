Cong MLA Supports Pilot's Demand To Act On Cases Of 'corruption' In Raje Govt

Congress MLA Raghu Sharma on Monday backed the demand of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot that alleged cases of corruption under the former Vasundhara Raje led government in Rajasthan should be probed. Sharma said Pilot is a senior leader of the party and the 2018 assembly elections in the state were fought and won under his leadership as the PCC chief. "The allegations of corruption were levelled against the then BJP government. It was a big issue in elections. We had made charges against the BJP, so prima facie that should be discussed," the former minister told reporters outside the new PCC office here.

Pilot had recently held a day-long fast in Jaipur demanding investigation into alleged corruption cases of the former BJP government. He said the Congress had made the corruption in the then Raje government an election issue and promised investigation on coming to power but more than four years have passed but the Ashok Gehlot led government has failed to initiate a probe into the allegations.