Cong MLA Urges Navjot Sidhu To Withdraw Resignation, Asks Party To Redress Grievances

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Following Sidhu, his close aides followed suit and began resigning from their respective portfolios including Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana in "solidarity" with party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Now, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has asked Sidhu to rethink his resignation.

Talking to the media, Sukhapal Singh Khaira also appealed to the Congress High Command to redress Sidhu's grievances. "He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had taken a stand against corruption in Punjab. If his suggestions are not paid heed to, he would not want to be a speechless President. We urge him to withdraw his resignation and request high command to redress his grievances," said Khaira.

He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had taken stand against corruption in Punjab..., if his suggestions are not paid heed to, he would not want to be a speechless president. We urge him to withdraw resignation & request high command to redress his grievances:Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira pic.twitter.com/6zBySky8xB — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, sources say that Sukhpal Khaira along with 12 other MLAs was present at Navjot Sidhu's residence. The 13 MLAs were present at Sidhu's house after it was reported that 8 Pro-Captain Amarinder MLAs will meet the Governor of Punjab to seek a floor test. Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.

Punjab Cong mess gets murkier

A series of resignations followed hours after Navjot Sidhu stepped down as the Punjab State Congress chief on Tuesday. Apart from Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, Gautam Seth resigned as General Secretary (in-charge training) of Punjab Congress. Congress leader Yoginder Dhingra resigned as General Secretary of Punjab Congress "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu". After Razia Sultana, Congress leader Pargat Singh, who took oath as the Punjab Minister just two days ago resigned from the Congress.

Meanwhile, sources claim that the Congress High Command has not accepted Sidhu's resignation yet, as per ANI. The top leadership has reportedly asked the state leadership to resolve the matter at their own level first. It is pertinent to mention that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has called a cabinet meeting on Wednesday in Chandigarh to discuss Navjot Sindhu's resignation.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Punjab CM Channi, in a press briefing, when asked about the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu or any friction between them, had said that he had no idea about Sidhu stepping down. "I don't know I have not got any information on this. I don't want to involve myself in other issues. He is our leader and our party President. Navjot Singh Sidhu is not upset with me. I have faith in his leadership."

(Image: ANI/PTI)