'Cong MLAs Charges Against Me On Convoy Attack Made Under Pressure': TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said on Monday that allegations made by Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh ''was an emotional statement under pressure." This statement comes after Brihaspat Singh, a Congress party MLA, claimed on Sunday that an attack on his convoy the day before was carried out at the direction of state health minister TS Singh Deo.

Health Minister said, "I think it was an emotional statement under pressure. People know more about me than myself in Chhattisgarh. I don't have much to say."

The Congress leader alleged that his convoy was attacked at Ambikapur, Surguja district because he praised Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, something Singh Deo did not appreciate. Singh, an MLA from the Surguja constituency, told reporters that he was assaulted by three people, one of whom was supposed to be a distant relative of the existing Chhattisgarh health minister. The Congres legislator from the Ramanujanj Assembly seat said that Deo was behind the attack on his convoy and that he was the intended target.

He stated, "On my way to Ambikapur for an event, a relative of 'TS Baba' (Chhattisgarh Health Min TS Singh Deo) chased one of our vehicles, snatched keys from driver & vandalised the car. He kept asking for me, but I had already left."

Congress MLA noted, "Will anyone become CM by attacking a tribal MLA? If he thinks that by killing 4-5 MLAs, he (TS Deo) will become CM, then good luck to him. I've apprehensions that besides getting me attacked, he can get me killed. Appeal Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to throw him out."

He added, "To understand what my fault is, I found out that last month at a press briefing I had said that Chhattisgarh CM will be decided by the high command... I had only said this. Since then he (TS Singh Deo) doesn't respond to calls, his people hatch conspiracies."

After the Congress came to power in December 2018, when Baghel and his two senior cabinet colleagues T S Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu were main contenders for the leadership position, the CM post-sharing formula became a talking issue in Chhattisgarh's political circles. Since then, rumours have circulated that a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing mechanism between Baghel and Singh Deo was used to build consensus for the top position.

