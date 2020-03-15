'Cong MLAs In Bengaluru Are Being Hypnotised And Terrorised,' Claims Cong Min PC Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma on Sunday addressed a press conference and informed about the Congress MLAs held in a Bengaluru resort and appealed to the Governor to interfere in the matter to get the MLAs back.

"16 Congress MLAs are kidnapped in Bengaluru. A lot of MLAs want to come, but they are not being allowed to return. Their mobile phones have been snatched and they are not even allowed to meet or contact their family members. Looking at the videos of the MLAs that have emerged, it seems like the MLAs have been hypnotised and terrorised. I appeal Governor Lalji Tandon to get the MLAs released from Bengalaru," he said. "It was discussed in the State Cabinet meeting that our MLAs who have come from Jaipur should be medically tested. Those in Haryana and Bengaluru should also be medically tested," PC Sharma stated.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: BJP issues whip asks all MLAs to be present during floor-test on March 16

MP Minister on Coronavirus preparedness

During his press conference, PC Sharma also spoke about the state's preparedness to tackle the deadly Coronavirus. Addressing the press conference, the Minister informed about scanning 9,312 persons at the Madhya Pradesh airport so far.

"Schools, colleges, libraries, cinema halls, marriage halls, etc will be shut till further orders.50 isolation centres have been set up in the state. We are working on war footing to tackle this. The Centre has declared this as a 'disaster' and has permitted the usage of state disaster funds as an expense to tackle with the virus," he said. "The Kamal Nath government has decided to issue orders to the doctors and hospitals to scan everyone coming from outside into isolation wards. There are a few people who are being tested across different hospitals across the state for Coronavirus," the minister added.

READ | BIG: CM Kamal Nath Seeks Home Minister Amit Shah's Intervention In MP Political Crisis

MP political crisis

Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. While their resignation letters were accepted by the MP Assembly speaker, Congress tally has dwindled to 108 as they try making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs. On Wednesday, Scindia officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate.

Contending that the Congress party was not the same anymore, Scindia also highlighted the failures of the Kamal Nath government in MP. Earlier, a BJP delegation met Governor Lalji Tandon and sought the Assembly session to be convened before March 16 so that a floor test could be held. Previously, MP CM Kamal Nath had already indicated his willingness to have a floor test in the upcoming Assembly session.

READ | In Last-ditch Effort, Intelligence Officers Sent To Woo MP MLAs Back To Congress: Sources

READ | MP Speaker Accepts Resignation Of 6 Pro-Scindia Ministers; Congress Tally Dwindles To 108