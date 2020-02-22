Cong Mocks RSS Gen Secy's Prediction About Fadnavis' Return As CM,fires Horse-trading Jibe

Reacting to RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s prediction about Devendra Fadnavis returning as Maharashtra CM, Mumbai Congress vice president Charan Singh Sapra on Saturday termed it as wishful thinking. Maintaining that BJP’s greed for power had diminished, he claimed that BJP and RSS were planning to indulge in horse-trading. However, he cautioned the BJP that any such attempt in Maharashtra would be a failure.

Charan Singh Sapra remarked, “Regarding Bhaiyyaji Joshi’s statement, I only want to say that Bhaiyyaji Joshi has the right to dream. The greed for power has not diminished until now. Definitely, BJP and RSS leaders are planning a horse-trading operation. But this is Maharashtra. If you try to do Operation Kamala in Maharashtra just like Karnataka, it will be a failure.”

'Tag of former CM is a short-lived tag'

Bhaiyyaji Joshi spoke about Fadnavis at a function on Friday. According to him, it was the destiny of the former Maharashtra CM that he would not remain the Leader of Opposition forever. Maintaining that things change in a democracy, he opined that the tag of former CM was a short-lived tag for Fadnavis.

"In a democracy, governments hold a big share of power, and by it, governments are responsible for social welfare. I want to say that Devendra Fadnavis ji's destiny will not keep him as the leader of opposition forever. Also, the tag of former CM is a short-lived tag for him. But it is a democracy so in a democracy, things change," he said.

The dramatic shift in fortunes for Fadnavis

In 2019, Devendra Fadnavis became the first Maharashtra CM in 47 years after Vasantrao Naik to complete his 5-year tenure. He was all set to continue as the CM after the Assembly election wherein BJP and Shiv Sena secured a comfortable majority. However, Sena’s insistence on sharing the CM post on a rotational basis upset his dream run as the former refused to support BJP and commenced talks with NCP and Congress.

Fadnavis made a miraculous comeback as the CM on November 23, 2019, when he was hurriedly sworn in as the CM. Banking on Deputy CM Ajit Pawar for the support of NCP MLAs, he contended that the government would clear the floor test. However, Pawar returned to the NCP camp and Fadnavis had to tender his resignation. After this 80-hour tenure, Shiv Sena formed the government along with NCP and Congress under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Recently, Thackeray too hinted at the possibility of BJP attempting horse-trading in the state in the upcoming months.

