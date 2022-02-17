Cong Moves Adjournment Motion; Seeks Sedition Charges On Eshwarappa In 'Saffron Flag' Row

High drama was witnessed in the Karnataka Assembly for the second straight day over BJP Minister's 'Saffron National Flag' remark with Congress leaders shouting slogans against KS Eshwarappa and calling him a traitor. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah moved an adjournment motion and called for sedition charges to be slapped against the BJP leader.

Slogans calling Eshwarappa a traitor were raised during the Question and Answer session in the Karnataka Assembly, which interrupted statements by other cabinet ministers.

Last week, Karnataka's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa had stated that the saffron flag may become the national flag of India sometime in the future and will also be unfurled at the Red fort. Congress MLAs on Wednesday held a protest in the state assembly by holding the National Flag and demanding the Ministers' resignation.

Congress, BJP MLAs come to blows over saffron Flag issue

The heated exchanges began when speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday offered to hear Eshwarappa’s side as charges were made against him in the adjournment motion. Congress leader DK Shivakumar, opposing it, said, “We cannot allow (Eshwarappa to speak).”

Eshwarappa responded with some comments which were not clearly heard amid the chaos. Shivakumar claimed that Eshwarappa "The (House) was not his (Shivakumar) father’s property. The Congress leader went charging towards him in a fit of anger, along with some of his party MLAs. Eshwarappa, too, walked towards Shivakumar and the two sides came dangerously close to each other.

Reacting to the ruckus Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the use of the national flag in the Well of the House. "There's a flag code, how it has to be used, where it has to be used. We've to use it with respect. Congress has violated the Flag code. People are watching it. Congress failed to act as a responsible opposition party," he told the media.

Realizing that the situation may go out of control, the speaker adjourned the House for lunch while marshals, along with some MLAs from both sides, tried to pacify people indulging in heated exchanges and nearly coming to blows.

Earlier, both leaders were seen indulging in heated personal exchanges in the assembly by calling each other 'desha drohi and rashtra drohi' (traitor).