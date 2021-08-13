Cong MP Chhaya Verma Slams Govt, Questions 'point Of Deploying So Many Marshals In Parl'

The pandemonium that unfolded at the Rajya Sabha on August 11 has now turned into a war of words with opposition MPs accusing Parliament marshals of manhandling them.

Congress MP, Chhaya Verma on Thursday accused male marshals of heckling women MPs in Parliament during the commotion on Wednesday. The Congress leader questioned the requirement of so many marshals in Parliament.

'Why would I apologize?'

Verma stated, "One of our MPs got injured during yesterday’s incident in the Upper House. They were manhandled. Ask Piyush Goyal that what is the point of deploying so many marshals in the House. Why would I apologize?"

According to Rajya Sabha's internal security report on the unprecedented commotion and unruly scenes in the House after the General Insurance (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill was taken up on Wednesday, CPI-M MP Elamaran Kareem manhandled and severely choked a male marshal. Congress MPs Phulodevi Netam and Chhaya Sharma were seen pulling and dragging a lady marshal. Two security employees have filed written complaints about the opposition members' behaviour during their protest in Parliament.

In a complaint to the Director (Security) of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Akshita Bhat, a security official who was stationed inside the Rajya Sabha Chamber to protect the House Table during opposition party protests, claimed that some male MPs involved in the protests rushed towards her and attempted to breach the security cordon. She claimed that when she resisted, Congress MPs Verma and Phulo Devi Netam heckled her to allow the male MPs to cross the security perimeter and get access to the Table.

She claimed that both the female MPs physically dragged her by her arms in an attempt to assist their male counterparts in breaking the security cordon. Bhat said she suffered "many abrasions, swellings, haematoma (left shoulder) and a twisted left wrist" as a result of their "deliberate and violent action."

Opposition in Parliament

On Wednesday, two days before the session's planned end, both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die. Throughout the session, which began on July 19, opposition MPs forced adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha through their protests against alleged spying using the Pegasus software and the Centre's three farm laws.

(with inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/ANI)